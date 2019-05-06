Latest NewsInternational

Drunk couple do sex outside a police station

May 6, 2019, 10:58 pm IST
A man and woman were caught having drunken sex in front of a police station. The incident occurred in Florida USA. The naked couple was spotted by a passerby and informed the police.

Gary Hill and Crystal Frances were “actively engaging in sexual intercourse” when police officers found them just steps outside their own police headquarters in Key West.

When the police asked them Hill gave a casual reply, “I’m horny. She was giving it up to me right then and there.” They were having sex between a fence and the barrier as per the police report.

Arresting officer Brian Leary said he found Hill with his “shorts down around his ankles” and his female companion wearing no pants or underwear, with a half-empty bottle of vodka beside them.

The couple was arrested by the police. They were charged with lewd and lascivious/indecent exposure and having sex in public.

