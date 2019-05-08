Pakistan arrests 34 Indian fishermen

Pakistan has arrested 34 Indian fishermen for allegedly violating the country’s territorial waters, nearly 10 days after releasing 60 prisoners from India as a goodwill gesture, officials said Wednesday.

The fishermen, arrested on Tuesday, have been handed over to the police, a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency spokesman said.

“They will appear before a judicial magistrate who will decide on their judicial remand,” he said.

This is the first time since January that the maritime security agency has arrested Indian fishermen.