Latest NewsInternational

Pakistan arrests 34 Indian fishermen

May 8, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Less than a minute

Pakistan has arrested 34 Indian fishermen for allegedly violating the country’s territorial waters, nearly 10 days after releasing 60 prisoners from India as a goodwill gesture, officials said Wednesday.

The fishermen, arrested on Tuesday, have been handed over to the police, a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency spokesman said.

“They will appear before a judicial magistrate who will decide on their judicial remand,” he said.

This is the first time since January that the maritime security agency has arrested Indian fishermen.

Tags

Related Articles

Film producer’s BMW cleaned of valuables worth lakhs

Jan 4, 2018, 07:17 am IST

Lovely chemistry of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan on ‘Dhadak’ song during Promotions: Video

Jul 2, 2018, 07:13 pm IST

Amidst Growing Pressure, Pakistan Issues Order to Seize assets of banned outfits under UN sanctions

Mar 5, 2019, 06:18 am IST

Several Odisha Mothers Name Daughters After Cyclone Titli

Oct 13, 2018, 03:01 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close