In Indian Premier League Cricket, in the second qualifier, the Delhi Capitals defeated SunRisers Hyderabad at Visakhapatnam. Delhi Capitals beat SRH by 2 wickets.

Delhi had won the toss and put Hyderabad to bat.

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in the second Qualifier on Friday. The Final will be played in Hyderabad on Sunday.

ScoreBoard:

SunRisers Hyderabad: 162/8

Delhi Capitals; 165/8 in 19.5 over