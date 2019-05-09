Pope Francis changes Church law to make reporting sex abuse

Catholic Church Cheif Pope Francis today passed a measure to oblige those who know about sex abuse in the Catholic Church to report it to their superiors. Every diocese in the world will now be obliged to have a system for the reporting of abuse, under a new law published by the Vatican.

The Motu Proprio, a legal document issued under the pope’s personal authority, declares that anyone who has knowledge of abuse or suspects it is “obliged to report it promptly” to the Church, using easily accessible systems.

Under the new measure, every diocese around the world is obliged by June 2020 to create a system for the reporting of sexual abuse by clerics, the use of child pornography and cover-ups of abuse.

The new law follows a historic Vatican summit on child sexual abuse by priests in February.