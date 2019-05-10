Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Sunny Leone prepare food for her kids: shares photo

May 10, 2019, 08:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former pornstar Sunny Leone is a busy netizen also. She always shares the beautiful moments of her life in social media. Recently she posted a photo of her cooking in a hotel’s kitchen with a chef.

She stepped into a hotels kitchen to make breakfast for her twins Noah and Asher. Sunny, is in the Pink City to shoot for a reality show, tweeted a photograph of herself along with a chef as they made some pancakes.

The former adult film star and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur and announced the birth of her sons via surrogacy last year.

Tags

Related Articles

Maharashtra Bandh: Transportation disrupted in these places

Jan 3, 2018, 09:29 am IST

Music video in “lingerie”: Egyptian singer in jail!!!

Nov 19, 2017, 09:04 pm IST
Champions Trophy 2017 : India won the toss and chosed to bowl

Champions Trophy 2017: India won the toss and chose to bowl

Jun 11, 2017, 03:23 pm IST

Open love declaration: a story of deceit and revenge

Jan 17, 2018, 08:10 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close