Sunny Leone prepare food for her kids: shares photo

Former pornstar Sunny Leone is a busy netizen also. She always shares the beautiful moments of her life in social media. Recently she posted a photo of her cooking in a hotel’s kitchen with a chef.

She stepped into a hotels kitchen to make breakfast for her twins Noah and Asher. Sunny, is in the Pink City to shoot for a reality show, tweeted a photograph of herself along with a chef as they made some pancakes.

I took over part of this station to make the Noah and Asher some banana wheat pancakes and apple sauce 🙂 #momlife

so nice of the kitchen staff and @dominiquefieux to let me make my boys their food sometimes. 🙂 thanks! pic.twitter.com/cA1OxIDEUu — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 8, 2019

The former adult film star and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur and announced the birth of her sons via surrogacy last year.