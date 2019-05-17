Women congress leader found dead ,leaves the state shocked ;Police suspect murder; Details Inside

A women congress leader Reshma Padeknur was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Her boy was found under Kolhar bridge on the bank of the Krishna River in Basavanabagewadi taluk.

The reports have asserted that the police is still finding the reason and cause of death. The police have asserted that the marks appearing on her body suspects a murder scene.

“We are not at a stage of confirming whether it is a murder or suicide. We have beefed up the investigation and her relatives have been summoned,” said the police officer who is in charge of the case.

Prior to joining the Congress, she served as the JD (S) district president of women’s wing for over a decade. She also contested from Devarahipparagi assembly constituency on a JD (S) ticket in 2013 but lost the elections. After JD (S) leaders denied her a ticket in the last assembly polls, she had quit the party and joined the Congress. She had also alleged that she was sidelined by the JDS even after serving for years.