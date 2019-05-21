Hyundai launches the compact SUV “Venue” at this dream price

The South Korean auto major Hyundai has launched the high compact SUV in Indian with the launch of new model ” Venue” priced in the range of ?6.5-11.1 lakh.

The venue comes with three engine options — 1-litre turbo and 1.2-litre petrol powertrains besides 1.4-litre diesel engine — and sits below the Creta in terms of price and positioning. The petrol variants are priced between ?6.5-11.1 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged between ?7.75-10.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Hyundai CEO Kim has told the reporters that the Indian Market is at the centre of Hyundai’s global growth plan the launch of Venue will strengthen our commitment to Indian Market