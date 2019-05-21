Ukraine’s new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy takes office

In the former USSR state, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy today took oath as country’s new President.

The 41-year-old newly elected president announced the dissolution of the parliament in his speech. The announcement is seen as a strategic move to bring the October parliamentary elections forward to boost his party’s chances of securing a majority at the height of his popularity.

Zelenskiy, in his first address as President, pledged to protect the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

He also vowed that his first task was to bring a ceasefire in the conflict with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that has so far caused some 13,000 deaths.

Zelinskiy became Ukraine’s youngest post-Soviet President after he scored a landslide election victory against incumbent Petro Poroshenko.