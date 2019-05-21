Latest NewsInternational

Ukraine’s new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy takes office

May 21, 2019, 12:06 am IST
Less than a minute

In the former USSR state, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy today took oath as country’s new President.

The 41-year-old newly elected president announced the dissolution of the parliament in his speech. The announcement is seen as a strategic move to bring the October parliamentary elections forward to boost his party’s chances of securing a majority at the height of his popularity.

Zelenskiy, in his first address as President, pledged to protect the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

He also vowed that his first task was to bring a ceasefire in the conflict with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that has so far caused some 13,000 deaths.

Zelinskiy became Ukraine’s youngest post-Soviet President after he scored a landslide election victory against incumbent Petro Poroshenko.

Tags

Related Articles

Pinarayi Vijayan opens up about forming an anti-BJP front along with Congress

Apr 1, 2018, 07:00 pm IST

LDF election committee office burned at Thiruvananthapuram

Apr 3, 2019, 04:35 pm IST

University issues exam admit card to Lord Ganesha

Oct 5, 2017, 07:41 pm IST

Teacher bent down on knees and did this shocking demo to student: Controversy rising over it

Dec 16, 2017, 08:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close