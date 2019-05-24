USA President Donald Trump congratulates Narendra Modi on his ‘BIG Election Victory’,

Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America has congratulated the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his whopping election victory. Trump congratulated Modi by stating that saying “great things” are in store for bilateral ties between the two nations with the Indian premier’s re-election.
“Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory!” Trump tweeted.
Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019
Earlier in the day, USA ambassador to India, Ken Juster also congratulated Narendra Modi for his election victory.
Congratulations to @narendramodi and the #NDA on your sweeping victory! The United States looks forward to working closely with our strategic partner #India in the years to come. #USIndia pic.twitter.com/thmcNvJeRY
— Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) May 23, 2019
Post Your Comments