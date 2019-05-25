‘Bollywood’s lovebirds’ Alia Bhatt and Ranbeer Kapoor weekend celebration; See pictures

Alia Bhatt and Ranbeer Kapoor are the cute lovebirds of Bollywood. The couple took a break from their busy shooting schedules and spent a weekend with his cousins.

The couple partied with Ranbir’s cousins Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain and his rumoured Anissa Alia Malhotra.

Karisma took to Instagram to share the collections.

#ranbir @aliaabhatt @anissamalhotra Missing bebo and saif #onlylove #family.”

Aadar also shared the same picture and wrote ‘Saturday’ under it.

Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship for over a year now. They started dating on the sets of Brahamastra, which will be released in 2020.