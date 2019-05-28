Filmmaker  put pressure on actors to perform ‘Oral Sex’; Video

Abdellatif Kechiche is the most celebrated and critically acclaimed director in Cannes International Film Festival. The Tunisian-born director won the festival’s top prize, the ‘Palme d’Or’ in 2013 for ‘Blue Is the Warmest Colour’. His new film “Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo” has got critical acclaim in the Cannes festival which held last week.

But now some French media has reported that the director has put unwanted pressure on actors to perform ‘oral sex’ scenes for the film. French papers is alleging that Kechiche had to employ unorthodox methods to convince his unwilling actors to perform the oral sex scene. The film has a nearly 15-minute scene of unsimulated oral sex.

“Kechiche absolutely wanted a non-simulated sex scene, something the actors didn’t want to do. But by the way of insistence, and over time and with alcohol being regularly consumed, he managed to get what he wanted,” a report read.

Another French media reported that Kechiche “had the scenes of the disco replayed for hours and hours, exhausting all the actors and the filming was prolonged very late at night.”

“Intermezzo” is the sequel to “Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno,” which premiered at Venice back in 2017.