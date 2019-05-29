Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup Cricket Warm-up Match: India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs

May 29, 2019, 12:27 am IST
In Cricket, India has defeat Bangladesh by 95 runs in the second and final warm-up game of the ICC World Cup in Cardiff, England.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl. Put into bat, India scored 359 for 7 in the stipulated 50 overs.

 

Mahindra Singh Dhoni top-scored with 113 runs. His ton came in 73 balls. Dhoni scored 8 fours and 7 sixes. K.L.Rahul hit 108. Rahul slammed 12 fours and four sixes in his innings. Skipper Virat Kohli scored 47.

For Bangladesh, Rubel Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Liton Das (73) and Mushfiqur Rahim (90) scored solid fifties before Kuldeep (3 for 47) got back to wicket-taking ways and along with Yuzvendra Chahal (3 for 55) derailed Bangladesh’s chase, restricting them to 264 in 49.3 overs.

India had lost their opening warm-up game to New Zealand by six wickets at London. The World Cup begins on Thursday when hosts England will take on South Africa. Team India will begin their campaign against South Africa in Southampton on the 5th of next month.

