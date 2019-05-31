8 kids win US Spelling Bee for 1st time; “6 are of Indian-origin”

Six Indian-irgin students are among the eight participants who won the prestigious scripps National spelling Bee. The students have won USD 50,000 in cash and prizes, after defeating over 550 other contestants in an unprecented competitoin in the US

The reports have asserted that it is in the first time in the history of the competiton that more tha two co-chamions have been named.

Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of California; Saketh Sundar, 13, of Maryland; Shruthika Padhy, 13, of New Jersey; Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, of Texas; Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Texas; Rohan Raja, 13, of Texas; Christopher Serrao, 13, of New Jersey and Erin Howard, 14, of Alabama were named as co-champions, The Washington Post reported Friday.