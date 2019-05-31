NEWS

8 kids win US Spelling Bee for 1st time; “6 are of Indian-origin”

May 31, 2019, 09:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

Six Indian-irgin students are among the eight participants who won the prestigious scripps National spelling Bee. The students have won USD 50,000 in cash and prizes, after defeating over 550 other contestants in an unprecented competitoin in the US

The reports have asserted that it is in the first time in the history of the competiton that more tha two co-chamions have been named.

Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of California; Saketh Sundar, 13, of Maryland; Shruthika Padhy, 13, of New Jersey; Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, of Texas; Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Texas; Rohan Raja, 13, of Texas; Christopher Serrao, 13, of New Jersey and Erin Howard, 14, of Alabama were named as co-champions, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Tags

Related Articles

RSS worker shot dead by bike-borne assailants

Jul 4, 2018, 08:18 am IST

Don’t do this things on Shivaratri and invite lord Shiva’s wrath: See them

Feb 13, 2018, 04:22 pm IST

Grand Masti actress Kainaat Arora’s hot and sizzling photoshoot : See Pics

Jan 22, 2018, 10:16 pm IST
bike

225 bicycles have been seized for failing safety rules

Jul 26, 2017, 08:33 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close