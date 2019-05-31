GALLERY; This oomph bikini picture of Malaika Arora is the new sensation in Bollywood

NEWS

This oomph bikini picture of Malaika Arora is the new sensation in Bollywood

May 31, 2019, 08:38 pm IST
n this hot summer season, when everyone is sweating, Malaika Arora is setting the water on fire.

Recently, the hot diva shared her yet another bikini picture on her Instagram handle. She captioned the snap, “It’s FRIYAYYYYYYYY …. this summer heats got me frolicking”.

 

Well, in this picture, Malaika is indeed setting the temperature on high level. Her sexy bikini body is creating heat waves amongst the fans. After all, Malaika can be seen splashing out the oomph factor in this summer.

