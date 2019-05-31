Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup 2019: England beat South Africa by 104 runs

May 31, 2019, 12:01 am IST
In Cricket, England began their World Cup campaign with a comfortable 104?run win against South Africa.

Ben Stokes (89 off 79 balls) top-scored for England as the hosts posted 311/8 against South Africa. Defending 312-run target, Jofra Archer (3/27), Ben Stokes(2/12) and Liam Plunkett (2/37) helped England bowl out Africa for 207 in 39.5 overs

Scoreboard:

England – 311-8 (50 overs): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51, Ngidi 3-66

South Africa – 207 (39.5 overs): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50, Archer 3-27

