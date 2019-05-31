NEWS

SHOCKING VIDEO; Pregnant women withering in pain asked to wait 4 hours; looses baby

May 31, 2019, 07:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the KGF government hospital at Karnataka, a pregnant woman is seen sitting on the floor of the empty hospital, withering in pain. The women who had sudden delivery pain rushed to the government hospital was asked to wait outside for four hours.

Despite she waited she was taken to the private hospital for delivery. But her baby did not survive.

2-year-old Sameena, a resident of Kolar, was taken to KGF Government Hospital on Tuesday noon after she began experiencing contractions. She was accompanied by her husband Riyaz and two other female relatives. In a case of gross medical negligence, the pregnant woman allegedly received no medical attention. It was then her relatives shifted her to a private hospital.

Sameena was tended to at RL Jalappa Hospital where she is currently admitted. Doctors at the hospital confirmed that while they were able to save her life, they could not save the baby

Tags

Related Articles

Finance minister comments on the positive impact in the economy

Jan 5, 2018, 10:47 am IST

A Tiny Canadian Data Shop center of Cambridge Analytica

Mar 29, 2018, 08:27 am IST

Trump’s childhood home becomes showcase for refugees

Sep 18, 2017, 05:17 pm IST
biggest-rivals-of-sridevi

These celebrities are the biggest rivals of Sridevi in film industry

Feb 27, 2018, 11:21 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close