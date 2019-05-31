SHOCKING VIDEO; Pregnant women withering in pain asked to wait 4 hours; looses baby

In the KGF government hospital at Karnataka, a pregnant woman is seen sitting on the floor of the empty hospital, withering in pain. The women who had sudden delivery pain rushed to the government hospital was asked to wait outside for four hours.

Despite she waited she was taken to the private hospital for delivery. But her baby did not survive.

2-year-old Sameena, a resident of Kolar, was taken to KGF Government Hospital on Tuesday noon after she began experiencing contractions. She was accompanied by her husband Riyaz and two other female relatives. In a case of gross medical negligence, the pregnant woman allegedly received no medical attention. It was then her relatives shifted her to a private hospital.

Absolutely appalling incident in Kolar: shocking video of woman writhing in labor pain, hospital staff and doctors remain apathetic as she was made to wait for 4 hours!! pic.twitter.com/q7gWC9CNfn — Nimi (@nimeshika_j) May 29, 2019

Sameena was tended to at RL Jalappa Hospital where she is currently admitted. Doctors at the hospital confirmed that while they were able to save her life, they could not save the baby