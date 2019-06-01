Mexico grants Ex-president Prathiba Patil this award for being country’s first woman President

The Former Indian President Pratibha Patil has been conferred the “Orden Mexicana del Aguila Azteca” which is the highest civilian award of Mexico given to the foreigners.

The Ambassador of Mexico to India, Melba Pria, conferred the award on Patil – who created history as this country’s first woman President (2007-2012), at a special ceremony held in the MCCIA Bhavan, Pune.

Patil who is 85 years old is the second Indian head to receive the award

The late president S. Radhakrishna had been conferred this honor.

“It is an essential symbol that links their Aztec past with the modern nation. It is of gold and turquoise and is given to express the respect and admiration of the Mexican people,” the spokesperson added.

Previous Indian recipients in various categories include Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, renowned artist Satish Gujral, industrialist Raghupati Singhania, Consul-General of Mexico in Mumbai Rajju Shroff and others.