ICC World Cup: Bangladesh beat South Africa

In ICC World Cup Cricket, Bangladesh defeated South Africa by 21 runs. Earlier, South Africa won the toss and elected to field. Put into bat, Bangladesh scored 330 for 6 in the stipulated 50 overs.

Bangladesh made 330-6 – their highest one-day total – with Mushfiqur Rahim scoring 78 and Shakib Al Hasan 75.

South Africa’s Imran Tahir achieved a landmark today as the leg spinner made his 100th One-Day international appearance in the World Cup Clash against Bangladesh. Tahir is only the second specialist spinner after Nicky Boje to reach a century of ODI caps for the Proteas.

SCOREBOARD;

Bangladesh 330-6 (50 overs): Mushfiqur 78, Shakib 75

South Africa 309-8 (50 overs): Du Plessis 62, Mustafizur 3-67