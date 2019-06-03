Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup: Bangladesh beat South Africa

Jun 3, 2019, 12:28 am IST
Less than a minute

In ICC World Cup Cricket, Bangladesh defeated South Africa by 21 runs. Earlier, South Africa won the toss and elected to field. Put into bat, Bangladesh scored 330 for 6 in the stipulated 50 overs.

Bangladesh made 330-6 – their highest one-day total – with Mushfiqur Rahim scoring 78 and Shakib Al Hasan 75.

South Africa’s Imran Tahir achieved a landmark today as the leg spinner made his 100th One-Day international appearance in the World Cup Clash against Bangladesh. Tahir is only the second specialist spinner after Nicky Boje to reach a century of ODI caps for the Proteas.

SCOREBOARD;

Bangladesh 330-6 (50 overs): Mushfiqur 78, Shakib 75
South Africa 309-8 (50 overs): Du Plessis 62, Mustafizur 3-67

