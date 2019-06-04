Karnataka state JDS president resigns from party

Janata Dal (Secular)’s Karnataka President H. Vishwanath has resigned from being the state chief of the party. He was reportedly unhappy in not being consulted on deciding candidates for the urban local body poll. He had said on Monday that his inputs were not sought for finalising the candidate list for the ULB polls.
