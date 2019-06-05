KeralaLatest News

Four people arrested for sharing nude videos of children

Jun 5, 2019, 06:10 pm IST
Four people have been arrested by Kerala police for sharing the nude videos of children. The arrest was a part of the ‘Operation P Hunt’ initiated by the Kerala police to catch people who spread nudity of children.

The police have also seized laptops, mobile phones, nude videos and photos of children in a raid conducted at around 32 places. The police have also registered 4 cases also.

Earlier police have got information that nude videos and photos of children are been shared through social media platforms like WhatsApp. The raid and investigation have been conducted after this.

The videos are found to be uploaded from foreign countries. ADGP Manoj Abraham informed that Kerala police will seek the help of Interpol for assistance. The ADGP also informed that police will seek help from Cyber Cell, Cyber Dome and Hightech Cell to check social media.

