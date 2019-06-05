Latest NewsIndia

Porn plays during Government meeting,leaves officials embarrassed

Jun 5, 2019, 10:29 am IST
Less than a minute

At a recent meeting of the Food and Civil Supply Department in Rajasthan, something bizarre happened that left the officials embarrassed. Porn started playing at the video conference. Yes! You heard that right.

The meeting was being held in the NIC room in the state secretariat and was chaired by senior bureaucrat Mugdha Sinha, secretary in the state government’s Food and Civil Supply Department. An obscene clip started playing on the screen in the middle of the meeting and left officials in shock. After the incident occurred, Mugdha immediately ordered a probe into the issue.

Mugdha told PTI, “In the middle of the video conference, an obscene clip started playing on the screen. I immediately called the NIC director and asked him to probe the matter and give a report on this”.

The meeting was being attended by people from the department officials and NIC representatives as well as district supply officers from all 33 districts of Rajasthan.

Last month, a UK driver accidentally played porn on the train loudspeaker that made his passengers giggle. It hardly takes a few minutes for such clips to go viral on social media and exactly the same happened with this incident. The video made it to social media and took the internet by storm.

