Latest workout pictures of actress Hina Khan goes viral : See Pics

Jun 10, 2019, 10:57 pm IST
Television actress Hina Khan keeps teasing fans with her stunning pictures. Fitness freak Hina never missed out on her workout regime.

Sharing pictures from her gym, Hina wrote, “I go where I feel the most alive #Gym #LetsStayFit #MyGymSwagger #FitGirl #LetsBurnIt #HinasWorkOutStories” After her stint in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house last season, Hina has been touted as a fashionista and her sartorial choices at various city events have been appreciated. Safe to call her a controversy’s child after the reality show, Hina was again at the receiving end of distasteful comments. Hina shared pictures of her look from the event and needless to say she looked the fittest and a treat for sore eyes. But in no time fans started flooding her timeline with hate comments and pulled her up for taking up work during Ramzan. Her followers went overboard commenting on her choice of outfit or even going ahead with the dance performance and posted provocative messages.

