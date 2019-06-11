Men forced women dancers to strip

A group of men has asked women dancers to strip in front of the audience. The incident occurred in Asolpara village under Chaygaon area Assam.

The organisers of the event have collected a huge amount of money by publicising that there will be naked dance by women dancers.

The women dancers from WestBengal group named “Ranbow Dance Group” has complained to the police about the incident. As per the complaint, the women dancers were forced to enter into a blockaded area and the female dancers were forced to undress in front of hundreds of people. They were molested by a group of miscreants. Their vehicles were also pelted with stones.

The police have arrested two men named Shahrukh Khan and Subahan Khan.

The National Women’s Commission (NCW) has taken a sue motto case. The Chairperson of NCW has asked to arrest all the culprits in the case.