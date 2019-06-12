Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Bollywood actress Prachi Tehlan plays the female lead in ‘Mamankaam: Photos

Jun 12, 2019, 08:47 pm IST
Bollywood actress Prachi Tehlan plays the female lead in the historical film ‘Mamankam’ starring Mammootty.

Prachi started her acting career through TV soap operas. She started acting in TV serials in 2016. Her filmy career starts with a Punjabi film ‘Arjaan’.

Prachi holds an MBA degree. Prachi was a well-known sports star earlier. She was a well-known basketball, the net ball player.

She was the captain of national women netball team played in the 2010 commonwealth games. The Indian women netball team lead by her got the first medal for India in 2011South Asian Beach games.

