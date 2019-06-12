Houthi attack on Saudi airport : Women, children among 26 injured

Colonel Turki Almalki, the official spokesperson of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said that at 2:21am Wednesday morning, a hostile projectile fired by Houthi militia hit the arrivals hall at Abha International Airport in Asir Province in southwestern Saudi Arabia, through which thousands of civilian passengers of different nationalities pass daily.

A total of 26 civilian passengers of different nationalities were injured by the projectile, including three women (Yemeni, Indian, Saudi) and two Saudi children, Colonel Almalki said, citing the tally up to the time of preparation of this statement.

Eight cases were transferred to hospital for treatment for moderate injuries, while 18 were treated at the site for minor injuries. There was also some physical damage to the airport lounge.

Colonel Almalki said that the military and security forces are working to determine the type of projectile used in the terrorist attack, at a time when the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia, claimed through its media full responsibility for this terrorist attack saying it used a cruise missile, which constitutes a clear recognition and full responsibility for targeting civilians and civilian objects that are subject to special protection under international humanitarian law, and thus could amount to a war crime of targeting civilians and civilian objects in a systematic manner.

This attack also proves this terrorist militia’s acquisition of new special weapons; the continuation of the Iranian regime’s support and practice of cross-border terrorism; and the continued violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216 and Resolution 2231, a statement issued today added.