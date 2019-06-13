Latest NewsSports

Uber Eats to sponsor French League Football

Jun 13, 2019, 07:27 pm IST
The global food delivery company ‘Uber Eats’ will sponsor the French league 1 football. The name of the league will be changed to ‘League 1 Uber Eats’. The company grabbed the opportunity to sponsor the league for a record price. It is reported that the deal will be worth 15 million Euros per year. The company will sponsor the league for two years starting from 202-2021 season.

“Football is a sport that federates all generations and is a major focus of many French and Uber Eats application users. Through this partnership, we want to continue to be part of their daily lives by registering in the long term and by offering them new experiences”, the food delivery company said.

