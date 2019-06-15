Actress Disha Patani mobbed by fans outside Mumbai restaurant : See Pics

Actress Disha Patani decided to go on a romantic dinner date with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The couple was also snapped outside a popular Mumbai restaurant by the paparazzi and they also happily posed for the shutterbugs. The Bharat actor does not like too much attention but was soon surrounded by her crazy fans who wanted to wish her on the occasion. However, the situation began to go out of hands. Tiger then came to his girlfriend rescue and drew the crowds towards him.

Disha turned 27-years-old and was looking sizzling hot in leopard print crop top and blue denim. Tiger was seen dressed in a black tee and denim teamed up with yellow sneakers.

View this post on Instagram #dishapatani #tigershroff today for her birthday treat #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 13, 2019 at 11:13am PDT



Tiger also took to Instagram to wish Disha Happy Birthday with a dance video. He shared an old BTS video, where the couple is showing off their dancing skills. Their matching steps will make you want to do the same with your partner. In the video, Tiger and Disha can be seen grooving to the first song they did together, “Befikra bhi hona zaroori hai.” He captioned the post, “Happy birthday D”. Many celebrities commented on Tiger’s post and showed their love for the couple.