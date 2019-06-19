Latest Newscelebrities

Actress Sushmita Sen shares brother Rajeev’s wedding pics : See Pics

Jun 19, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
1 minute read

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen had married TV actor Charu Asopa recently in a court marriage in Mumbai. Following that, the families flew to Goa for the traditional wedding ceremonies of the two.

Now Sushmita has shared a bunch of inside pictures from the wedding on her Instagram and as expected the actor seems to having a grand old time. In one clip, she is seen dancing in ethnic wear with daughters. She captioned the video, ” ??? We arrived in Goa with this ‘floating’ feeling?????? All dressed up from head to toe for the #ringceremony ? but first, had to join in the fun these two were having!!!?????? A cherished memory, beautifully captured jaan meri @rohmanshawl ??#sharing#thisfeeling #butterflies? #tajexotica#goa #blissedout I love you guys!!!????

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#threemusketeers ???#mehendi #brotherswedding #goa #memories @rohmanshawl ????? how beautiful na!!!?? I love you guys!!!

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

‘A glistening sunset’ #somethingaboutit ???? #togetherness #goa ?? I love you guys!!!

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on

