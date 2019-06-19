Happy Birthday Rahul Gandhi : See childhood pictures of the Congress president

Rahul Gandhi comes from a family of long-line politicians. His great-grandfather was Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India and also the longest serving Prime Minister of India having served for a total of seventeen years. Gandhi’s grandmother, Indira Gandhi, was the first female Prime Minister of India and his father, Rajiv, was the youngest prime minister of India to be sworn in to office.

President of the Congress party, turns 49 year-old on June 19. This is his second birthday since he took charge of the Congress party in December 2017. Gandhi became the Congress president, replacing his mother Sonia who had served as the party’s boss for a long 19 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday on Wednesday.

PM Modi said on Twitter: “Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life.”

Marking the Congress chief’s special day, the party tweeted a throwback post on Wednesday morning, recalling some of the moments when Rahul Gandhi inspired the people of the country.

On Congress President @RahulGandhi’s birthday, we look back at five moments when he inspired Indians everywhere. #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/Clj0gJ6kqj

The day also holds importance for the Congress chief as opposition parties, including the Congress, which are opposed to holding of simultaneous elections to Parliament and state assemblies will take be taking a call on whether to attend a meeting convened by PM Modi on the ‘one nation, one election’ issue.

