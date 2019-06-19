Malayali athletes P.U.Chitra, Murali Sreesankar bags gold medals  in an international meet

Malayali athletes P.U.Chitra and Murali Sreesankar has bagged gold medals in an international meet.

The Asian champion P.U.Chitra grabbed the gold medal in 1500 meter in Floksam Grand Prix. She beat former Commonwealth Games champion Kenya’s Mercy Cherono. She finished her career best of 4:12:65s. Chitra has also grabbed a gold medal in Doha Asian games in last April.

Asian games gold medallist Jinson Johnson won a silver medal in the men’s 1500m at 3:39:69s.

In Copenhagen Athletic Meet in Denmark, another Indian athlete Murali Sreesankar won a gold medal in the long jump event. He finished at 7.93 meters. This is his season-best performance.