Latest NewsSports

Malayali athletes P.U.Chitra, Murali Sreesankar bags gold medals  in an international meet

Jun 19, 2019, 07:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

Malayali athletes P.U.Chitra and Murali Sreesankar has bagged gold medals in an international meet.

The Asian champion P.U.Chitra grabbed the gold medal in 1500 meter in Floksam Grand Prix. She beat former Commonwealth Games champion Kenya’s Mercy Cherono. She finished her career best of 4:12:65s. Chitra has also grabbed a gold medal in Doha Asian games in last April.

Asian games gold medallist Jinson Johnson won a silver medal in the men’s 1500m at 3:39:69s.

In Copenhagen Athletic Meet in Denmark, another Indian athlete Murali Sreesankar won a gold medal in the long jump event. He finished at 7.93 meters. This is his season-best performance.

Tags

Related Articles

‘Tata’ Group is India’s most valuable brand

Jan 29, 2019, 04:28 pm IST
Women drinks Sperm

This Woman drinks Sperm every day For This Reason

Mar 31, 2018, 11:24 am IST

Cartoonist arrested for defaming Chief minister

Nov 5, 2017, 05:58 pm IST

An unusual sexual assault by a Pak boy: Here the opposite character is a hen

Nov 14, 2017, 06:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close