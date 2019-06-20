Latest NewsEntertainment

Actress Mouni Roy shares incredible Yoga Asana videos : Watch Here

Jun 20, 2019, 07:12 am IST
Less than a minute

Actress Mouni Roy shared a sneak peek from her yoga session as she did a perfect asana during her class. Honestly, we are amazed by the video because it is not easy to pull off the stretch. Mouni can be seen standing on her head while balancing against a mirror on the wall. It’s called Pincha Mayurasana as Mouni wrote in Hindi as her caption “???? ???????? ”. The video has garnered 213,344 views so far.

The yoga pose ‘Pincha Mayurasana’ improves the strength of your arms and upper back. The pose stretches your neck and calms your brain and helps relieve stress and mild depression.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

???? ???????? #alilbiterryday #workinprogress Voice over by @rahul.p.patel

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

View this post on Instagram

????????? #alilbiteveryday @rahul.p.patel

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Mouni-Roylatest-pictures-of-mouni-roy-is-too-hot-to-handle-see-pics

Tags

Related Articles

rajasthan-bypoll

This is the final Result of Rajasthan Local Body Bypolls 2018

Mar 7, 2018, 09:05 pm IST
farmers-in-maharashtras-buldhana-seek-permission-for-euthanasia

Farmers in Maharashtra’s Buldhana seek permission for euthanasia

Mar 26, 2018, 07:27 pm IST

Man gets three-month jail for second marriage

Mar 31, 2019, 11:39 pm IST
carolina reapper chilli

This what happened to the man who eats world’s hottest chilli

Apr 14, 2018, 08:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close