Actress Mouni Roy shares incredible Yoga Asana videos : Watch Here

Actress Mouni Roy shared a sneak peek from her yoga session as she did a perfect asana during her class. Honestly, we are amazed by the video because it is not easy to pull off the stretch. Mouni can be seen standing on her head while balancing against a mirror on the wall. It’s called Pincha Mayurasana as Mouni wrote in Hindi as her caption “???? ???????? ”. The video has garnered 213,344 views so far.

The yoga pose ‘Pincha Mayurasana’ improves the strength of your arms and upper back. The pose stretches your neck and calms your brain and helps relieve stress and mild depression.