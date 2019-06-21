ICC World Cup: Australia beat Bangladesh

In Cricket, Australia defeated Bangladesh in ICC Cricket World Cup. The Aussies defeated the Asian team by 48 runs in Thursday’s match in Nottingham. Australian batsman David Warner is the man of the match.

Australia win by 48 runs! Mushfiqur led the fight for Bangladesh but the Aussies just had too much on the board, with Warner's century and good hands from Finch, Khawaja and Maxwell. Australia go top of the table!

Earlier Australia won the toss and opted to bat. Australia scored 381 for 5 in the stipulated 50 overs. There was a 24-minute interruption in the match due to rain when Australia’s score was 368 for 5 in the 49th over.

David Warner slammed his second century of the tournament scoring 166. Skipper Finch scored 53

while U.T.Khawaja fell 11 short of a century. Soumya Sarkar claimed 3 wickets for Bangladesh.

Chasing the huge target of 382 runs Bangladesh could only score 333 runs in the stipulated overs by losing 8 wickets.

For Bangladesh Mushfiqur Rahim scored a grand century. He scored 102 runs. Thameem Iqbal scored 62 and Mahamudulla scored 69 for Bangladesh.

The highest score of #CWC19 so far. The only man to score two World Cup 150s. Australia's highest World Cup total. Could the Player of the Match have been anyone else apart from David Warner?

Scoreboard:

Australia – 381/5 OV : (50.0) RR.(7.62)

Bangladesh – 333/8 OV : (50.0) RR.(6.66)