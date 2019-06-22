Latest NewsEntertainment

Alia Bhatt to play female lead role in SS Rajamouli’s next film

Jun 22, 2019, 02:28 pm IST
Karan Johar’s recommendation Alia Bhatt had been offered the female lead in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. She eagerly grabbed the opportunity to work with one of her “dream directors” in the hope that her presence in RRR will be justified by an enhanced screen space for her character.

A source in the know says, “Alia was very keen to work with Rajamouli. The heroine’s role could have been done by any Telugu actress. It has no substance. The film is all about the two heroes Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr.

If a Bollywood star of Alia’s stature came on board it is only natural that the feminine dynamics would improve for the better. They didn’t. Alia is just a prop in RRR.” So much so that Alia may get a “guest appearance” tag in RRR. Alia who’s working with the crème de la crème of Bollywood and had specially learnt Telugu for her role in RRR is unfazed by the length of her role.

“When I came into movies I had two names on my directors’ wish list Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli. I am working with both. What more could I ask for,?” She claimed.

