Malayalam Actor Tovino Thomas narrowly escapes fire accident : Watch Video

Jun 22, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
The shocking incident occurred on the sets of Tovino’s upcoming Malayalam movie Edakkad Battalion 06.

Tovino Thomas was shooting an action sequence. His decision to shoot without using a body double would have turned out to be a big mistake if the crew members had not come to his rescue as he suffered injuries due to burns while performing an action sequence involving fire last night.

Apparently, the specially-erected set for the scene was set ablaze and Tovino Thomas was expected fight his way out. Unfortunately, something went wrong and he suffered minor burns. He was given first aid on the sets in Kozhikode and as per the reports, the actor insisted on completing the scene without taking a break.

Tovino Thomas has opened up about the incident and shared a video of the incident on his Facebook account. He stated that he is out of danger and thanked all his well-wishers for their concern.

The video of the accident has now gone viral.

