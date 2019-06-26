Read to know why Opposition parties object Team India donning “orange jersey” in World Cup against England

The congress party and the Samajwadi Party objected to Team India donning an orange jersey in their World Cup encounter against England on June 30. India will be wearing a different colored jersey for the match as England being the host have a blue jersey.

Both the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) seem to object that the BCCI chose orange over other colours.

The whole idea is to be different as England also wears a same shade of blue as India. The design is taken from India’s old T20 jersey which had orange in it,” ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

India are currently placed third on the points table, having won four of their 5 games. The Virat Kohli-led side will take on West Indies next on June 27, 2019. India will then face England on June 30 at Edgbaston.