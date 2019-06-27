Congress Criticises BJP Government For Indian Cricket Team’s Saffron Jersey

Indian cricket team had a good going in the ongoing edition of World cup so far and will take on West Indies today. One of their toughest matches in the league stage will be against England. Both England and India has blue jerseys, which looks a little similar and therefore the Indian cricket team had opted to wear an orange colour jersey. But Congress party feels India’s saffron colour jersey is an attempt of BJP government to push its trademark hue on the team.

“For the past five years, the Modi-led government is trying to saffronise each and everything. Be it sports, cultural activities or anything for that matter,” said Congress lawmaker Arif Naseem Khan, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, Indian bowling coach brushed aside the statement.

“We are not even aware of what colour we are going to be wearing, so we have not given any thought to that. All our focus is on the match tomorrow,” he said.

Pawan Khera one of the spokesmen for Congress chose to downplay the debate though.