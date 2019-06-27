No one laughs at Salman more than he laughs at himself: Archana

Archana Puran Singh, while speaking about Salman Khan’s humorous nature, said, “No one laughs at Salman more than he laughs at himself.” “Even before someone can think of making fun of him, he starts cracking jokes on himself,” she added. Archana further said there are very few people in the film industry who can take a joke on themselves.

Archana Puran Singh replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the permanent celeb guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, bringing her own individuality and laughter to the sets. Archana spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times about the show, host Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath and how producer Salman Khan is one of the few superstars who can take a joke on himself. Excerpts: