Pakistan signs $375m syndicated loan with UAE banks

Jun 30, 2019, 08:06 am IST
Pakistan signed a $375 million syndicated loan with banks in the UAE in June made up of conventional and Islamic banking tranches, the Pakistani government said on Saturday.

The tranches were fully subscribed by a syndicate of leading UAE banks, the government statement said. Emirates NBD Capital Limited was global coordinator.

The transaction was anchored and arranged by Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emirates NBD Bank, Noor Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Mashreqbank and Sharjah Islamic Bank.

