Church Dispute:’Is Kerala government above the law of the land’: Supreme Court raises severe criticism

The Supreme Court has raised severe criticism against the Kerala government. The court also warned that the Chief Secretary will be put in jail if the government tries to overcome the Supreme Court verdict. The apex court raised criticism during the trial of Orthodox-Jacobite church dispute cases. The Kerala government is trying delay enacting the verdict the court pointed out.

Justice Arun Mishra said that if the government tries to overcome the verdict, then the Chief Secretary will be put in Jail. Di not forget what happened to Bihar Chief Secretary. If the Chief secretary Kerala did not know it somebody must tell him. Cannot wait for more to initiating the verdict. Tell the seriousness of the matter to the chief secretary, the court instructed the advocate representing the Kerala government.

As per the Supreme Court verdict, the control of the churches are under Orthodox section but the Jacobites did not allow the Orthodox faction to enter the churches. The Orthodox faction has approached the court demanding police protection to enter the church and to perform prayers.