Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from international cricket

Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from all formats of cricket after being overlooked for selection in the Indian World Cup squad for the third time. Rayudu had expressed his disappointment at being superseded by Vijay Shankar when the original Indian 15-man squad was picked.

He vented his anger in a very public and sarcastic manner by tweeting that he would be watching the World Cup “with 3-D glasses’ after chief selector ascribed Shankar all-round abilities as the reason for choosing the latter over Ambati. MSK Prasad had called Shankar a 3-D cricketer, hence the taunt.

When Shikhar Dhawan got injured, the selectors decided to pick Rishabh Pant as the replacement despite the Delhi wicketkeeper not having played too many ODIs and not having performed in them either. The straw that broke the camel’s back was the decision of selectors to replace the injured Vijay Shankar with Test opener Mayank Agarwal rather than Rayudu.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association put out a statement saying: “This is to inform that Ambati Rayudu, Hyderabad captain and member of the India ODI team, has decided to retire from longer version of the game including Ranji Trophy (multi day) to focus on limited overs cricket and T20 cricket.”