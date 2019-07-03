These dance moves from Monalisa is full of sass and swag; watch here

One of the most loved Bhojpuri actresses turned television star Monalisa’s Instagram account is loaded with interesting posts which keep the fans hooked. The telly actress in one of her recent videos on social media can be seen grooving to the beats of ‘Aithey Aa’ track from ‘Bharat.

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa sure knows how to look stunning and share breathtaking pictures on social media. Her Insta game is always on point. Recently, she posted a dance video on her social media handle and also wrote a beautiful thought of the day.