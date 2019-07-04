These are the top 10 highest paid Bollywood actresses

Here’s the list of highest paid Bollywood actresses
1.Deepika Padukone:
Deepika Padukone is the topmost list of the actress in the Bollywood.Deepika Padukone takes charges around – Rs. 14 crore per movie.
2.Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra takes charges around – Rs. 13 crore per movie.
3.Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan takes charges around – Rs. 11 crore per movie.
4.Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif takes charges around – Rs. 10 crore per movie.
5.Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma takes charges around – Rs. 9-10 crore per movie.
6.Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut takes charges around – Rs. 10 crore per movie.
7.Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt takes charges around – Rs. 8 crore per movie.
8.Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor takes charges around – Rs. 7 crore per movie.
9.Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan takes charges around – Rs. 7 crore per movie
10.Shraddha Kapoor
Sharaddha Kapoor takes charges around – Rs. 6 crore per movie.
