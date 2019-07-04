CinemaNEWS

These are the top 10 highest paid Bollywood actresses

Jul 4, 2019, 11:10 am IST
Here’s the list of highest paid Bollywood actresses

 

1.Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone is the topmost list of the actress in the Bollywood.Deepika Padukone takes charges around – Rs. 14 crore per movie.

2.Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra takes charges around – Rs. 13 crore per movie.

3.Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan takes charges around – Rs. 11 crore per movie.

4.Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif takes charges around – Rs. 10 crore per movie.

5.Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma takes charges around – Rs. 9-10 crore per movie.

6.Kangana Ranaut

 

Kangana Ranaut takes charges around – Rs. 10 crore per movie.

7.Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt takes charges around – Rs. 8 crore per movie.

8.Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor takes charges around – Rs. 7 crore per movie.

9.Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan takes charges around – Rs. 7 crore per movie

10.Shraddha Kapoor

Sharaddha Kapoor takes charges around – Rs. 6 crore per movie.

 

 

