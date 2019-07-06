Latest NewsEntertainment

Bollywood Actress Mobbed by Street Kids. Watch Video

Jul 6, 2019, 04:11 pm IST
It is not unusual for Bollywood stars to be mobbed by their fans. Many actors enjoy a huge fan base and sometimes the fans cannot keep their excitement under check. But De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh went through a slightly different experience.

The pretty actress was mobbed by street urchins who kept pestering her for money. The behavior made her extremely uncomfortable and the video of her struggle soon went viral on social media.

The actress, donning a floral green jumpsuit teamed up with sunglasses eventually escaped to her car after her member of her team came to her rescue. Check this out.

 

