Latest NewsNEWS

British airways fined more than 183 million over this reason

Jul 8, 2019, 06:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

More than £183 million has been fined British Airways after computer hackers last year stole bank details from hundreds of thousands of passengers.

UK Information Commissioner’s Office intends to issue the airline with a penalty notice under the UK Data Protection Act, totalling £183.39 million, the official report asserts.

The shocking aspect is that, fine is equivalent to 1.5 percent of British Airways’ turnover in 2017,

IAG chief executive Willie Walsh said it would consider appealing the fine as it seeks “to take all appropriate steps to defend the airline’s position vigorously”.

Customer names, postal addresses, email addresses and credit card information were stolen according to report

Tags

Related Articles

Indian Ambassador’s Twitter account hacked by Pak hackers; restored within hours

Jan 14, 2018, 03:41 pm IST

UN calls for an immediate end to a military escalation in south Syria

Jun 23, 2018, 04:50 pm IST

BJP MP George Baker attacked by TMC workers in Burdwan !

Jun 24, 2017, 06:18 pm IST

Sacked teacher-couple reinstated but refuse to join; Jammu & Kashmir

Dec 17, 2017, 11:56 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close