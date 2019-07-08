British airways fined more than 183 million over this reason

More than £183 million has been fined British Airways after computer hackers last year stole bank details from hundreds of thousands of passengers.

UK Information Commissioner’s Office intends to issue the airline with a penalty notice under the UK Data Protection Act, totalling £183.39 million, the official report asserts.

The shocking aspect is that, fine is equivalent to 1.5 percent of British Airways’ turnover in 2017,

IAG chief executive Willie Walsh said it would consider appealing the fine as it seeks “to take all appropriate steps to defend the airline’s position vigorously”.

Customer names, postal addresses, email addresses and credit card information were stolen according to report