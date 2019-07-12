Indias Loss Against Newzealand Was Celebrated by Kashmiri Youth, Reveals these Reports

India had a heartbreaking exit from the ICC World cup following the defeat against Newzealand in the semi-finals. While the whole nation was mourning the loss, it seemed as though some of the Kashmiri youth celebrated the loss of India, reveals the reports of online media like The Tribune, Cricket Adddictor, India defence news etc.

Pakistan Army’s official spokesperson had congratulated the Newzealand team for their victory over Indian team.

Congrats Team New Zealand.

A scintillating win to reach ICC WC Final. Team reflected spirit and sportsmanship carried from a great nation with moral [email protected]@BLACKCAPS#ValuesMatter#SurpriseByNZ” tweeted Asif Ghafoor, official spokesperson of Pak Armed Forces.

Cricket addictor reported that some of the Kashmiri youth burnt crackers in the middle of the road, danced, raised Pakistan slogans and celebrated India’s exit from the World Cup.

Indian defense news reported similar incidents of burning crackers and celebrating. A few videos of what looks like such celebrations emerged on social media although the credibility of it has not been confirmed. Check this out.