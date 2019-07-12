Minority Commission’s recommendation: BJP disagrees, here is the reason.

The Central Minority Commission recommended that the state government may take over the churches and cemeteries under dispute to avoid negotiations using the dead bodies. The BJP state committee showed its disapproval regarding the same. The BJP spokespersons said that this would create an unhealthy trend and it cannot be accepted.

P S Sreedharan Pillai , BJP State President communicated their disagreement to George Kurian, Vice Chairman of the Commission. The negotiation with dead bodies must come to an end but it must be done in a different way, Sreedharan Pillai added. George Kurien said that the state governments stand on the church disputes is welcoming and the commission support the government on the same.