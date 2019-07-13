BJP using money to bring down state governments, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Karnataka crisis and said that the saffron party has been using money power to topple state governments. “BJP is trying to topple the government by giving money. You saw this in Goa and Northeast. Now, they are trying to do it in Karnataka,” Rahul Gandhi said.

On Friday, Rahul was granted bail by a court in Ahmedabad after he pleaded not guilty in a criminal defamation suit filed by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah is one of the directors, and its chairman Ajay Patel.

The defamation suit was filed by the bank against Gandhi after he alleged that it had swapped Rs 750 crore in scrapped currency with valid notes within five days of announcement of demonetisation on November 8, 2016. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate N B Munshi asked Gandhi, as he appeared in the court, if he accepted the charges. The Congress leader pleaded not guilty. His lawyer then applied for bail, which was granted.

Gandhi had levelled the allegations on Twitter last year. The court had issued him summons on April 9 after finding that there was prima facie (on the face of it) some evidence against him. The demonetisation was announced by the Narendra Modi government on November 8, 2016. The complainant said that the Congress leader levelled “false and defamatory allegations” against the bank.