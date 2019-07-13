Latest NewsGulf

Indian airlines to add more flights to and from the UAE soon

Jul 13, 2019, 07:27 am IST
Indian carriers will soon add more flights to and from the UAE – much to the relief of expats in the country.Air India (AI), SpiceJet and GoAir have confirmed they would increase their frequencies and introduce new routes between Dubai and a number of Indian cities.

India’s flag carrier, AI, recently announced the introduction of flights from Indore to Dubai on July 15 and Kolkata to Dubai on July 16. Its Dubai-Kolkata flight will begin from July 15.The new flights are part of the additional seats allocated after Jet Airways’ collapse.

 

