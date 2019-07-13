Latest NewsIndia

PM Modi to attend UN General Assembly Meet

Jul 13, 2019, 08:57 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the US in September for the upcoming UN general assembly meeting and is likely to address Indian-Americans in Houston during his trip, community leaders said Friday.

Chicago and Houston are the two American cities in contention for the Prime Minister’s venue to address the diaspora when he is likely to travel to the US later this year to attend the United Nations’ Annual General Assembly in New York.

No official announcement about the trip has been made yet. According to informed community sources, the Prime Minister is likely to travel to New York from Houston to address a special meeting of the UN on climate change on September 23.

Community leaders said that the dates for the Prime Minister’s address is not final yet, but they have been asked to make preparations for a potential address of Modi in Houston on September 22.

Houston is the energy capital of the world. Energy security is a priority area for the Prime Minister.

Tags

Related Articles

Smriti Irani’s instagram pic on International Yoga Day wins her many admirers !

Jun 21, 2017, 09:42 pm IST
Dance

Here’s the list of top female choreographers of Bollywood

Apr 16, 2018, 11:26 pm IST

Honda launches new ‘Super Club 125’ : Price and Features

Jun 29, 2018, 01:26 pm IST

“Yoga is Not a Religious Exercise,” Says Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Jun 21, 2019, 10:14 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close