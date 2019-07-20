United by cricket, divided by gender

Feminism in India is a page that celebrates woman and other marginalized sections in the society. They come up with the gender discrimination in every walk of life. Shedding light upon a universal issue, the site questioned the gender gap in payment. They pointed out that the Indian Women ‘A’ grade cricketers get only 1/10th of the payment of male counterparts.

The gender hierarchy is visible in the decision making as well. When Virat Kohli is given an opportunity in the selection of team coach, Mithali Raj, the face of Indian Women cricket, was exempted from the team because of a misunderstanding with the coach. Indian men cricketer in a Grade C category gets 1 crore, whereas a woman cricketer in her top i.e. in Grade ‘A’ will get only 50 lakhs. Times are changing. In the last Olympics women were the only medal winners for the nation. Don’t give special care but treat them equally. Let them make mistakes, let them fall but they will rise.